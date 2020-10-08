Week 7: Special Thursday edition of Friday Night Football Fever

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the eighth week of Friday Night Football Fever, or should we say Thursday Night Football Fever? This week, our regular programming has been moved up a day to follow dozens of schools moving their game plans!
The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for Thursday’s final scores.
Catch all the highlights here:
- Dale County vs. St James
- Childersburg vs. Catholic
- CPC vs. Prattville
- Chambers Academy vs. Edgewood
- Dothan vs. Jeff Davis
- Zion Chapel vs. Ariton
- Rehobeth vs. Charles Henderson
- Greensboro vs. Montgomery Academy
- Hooper vs. Glenwood
- Lanier vs. Russell County
- Carver vs. Eufaula
- Reeltown vs. Beulah
- Bullock County vs. Ashford
- Pike Road vs. Headland
- McKenzie vs. Kinston
- Pleasant Home vs. Florala
