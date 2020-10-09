Delta to bring higher shower, storm chances Friday through Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All eyes remain focused on Hurricane Delta as it heads for a Louisiana landfall later today. As of this morning, Delta is a major category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. It is forecast to weaken slightly back to a high-end category 2 storm as it makes landfall along the coast of Southwest Louisiana.
Regardless of its exact strength when making landfall, there will be devastating impacts from storm surge, damaging winds and heavy rain/flooding.
Unfortunately, Delta will make landfall just a handful of miles east of the area that was severely damaged by Hurricane Laura back in late August.
While devastating impacts are expected in Louisiana, moderate to significant impacts are possible in adjacent parts of eastern Texas, coastal and western Mississippi, and parts of Arkansas as Delta moves inland into the weekend.
Fortunately we aren’t expecting significant impacts in the form of dangerous or abnormal weather in Central Alabama.
We’re looking at scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today -- especially this afternoon and evening. That will be courtesy of Delta’s outer bands. Consistent, widespread rain is not anticipated, nor is severe weather. A few heavier bouts of rain cannot be ruled out, but big flooding concerns are not expected.
Saturday still looks to be the day with not only the highest chance of showers and thunderstorms, but the highest degree of coverage of rain as well. It probably won’t rain all day long, but the chance of seeing showers and a few storms is very high around 70-80%.
Similar to today, a few heavier showers and very isolated urban flooding is possible. The main differences between today and Saturday will be the low-end tornado risk and breezy winds that enter the forecast Saturday.
Wind gusts from Friday evening through Sunday morning will reach 20-30 mph, if not a little stronger in spots. That’s without any showers or storms, which could bring localized higher wind gusts to 35-45+ mph.
Regarding the tornado threat, the risk still appears quite low due to differences among our forecast models and the degree of instability (energy) that develops on Saturday.
However, should we see enough heating develop, a band or two of showers and thunderstorms set to move slowly west to east could bring a few brief tornadoes. It’ll be a great day to have a way to access radar.
Beyond Saturday, we are maintaining a chance of light showers on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies as the remnants of Delta move off to our north and northeast. Then it’s likely dry with more sunshine for the duration of next week!
Regarding temperatures, the current thinking is that highs will range from near 80 to as high as 87-88 both today and tomorrow depending on how many showers or storms you see. Lower to middle 80s remain in the forecast through the remainder of the extended forecast.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.