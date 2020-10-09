Delta to bring very low risk of severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Delta officially made landfall in Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane at 6pm on Friday evening. Unfortunately, Delta made landfall just a handful of miles east of the area that was severely damaged by Hurricane Laura back in late August. While devastating impacts are expected in Louisiana, we aren’t expecting significant impacts here in Central and South Alabama.
The main impact we’re watching is the very low risk for a quick spin-up tornado. Again, the risk is very low, but not zero, as outer bands move through the state. Stay weather-aware throughout the day.
The chance of you seeing rain is high, but it won’t be an all-day rain. Moderate to heavy rain is likely as a band moves through, but widespread flooding is not expected.
Saturday will also be breezy. Wind gusts through Sunday morning will reach 20-30 mph, if not a little stronger in spots. That’s without any showers or storms, which could bring localized higher wind gusts to 35-45+ mph.
Beyond Saturday, we are maintaining a chance of light showers on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies as the remnants of Delta move off to our north and northeast. Then it’s likely dry with more sunshine for the duration of next week!
Regarding temperatures, the current thinking is that highs will range from near 80 to as high as 87-88 both today and tomorrow depending on how many showers or storms you see. Lower to middle 80s remain in the forecast through the remainder of the extended forecast.
