Finishing touches added to Brewbaker Primary School beautification project

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students within Montgomery Public Schools will be able to return to the classroom on Tuesday.
The Blue Heart Foundation 334 was at Brewbaker Primary School finishing the school’s beautification project Friday. They helped reconfigure the school’s raised garden beds.
Principal Jaclyn Wright says employees and volunteers have been working since this summer to welcome students back.
“I want this to be a place where children and their parents love to come. I want them to feel like they’re getting a hug when they walk through the doors, as my teachers have expressed that they feel that way. And so we’re all about building a positive climate and culture. We can’t do that if we only focus on the inside of the building. We need to build the partnerships, and that’s what I’m here for," said Wright.
Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Ann Moore estimates one-third of students will likely continue virtually learning from home.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.