3 Hand Jam: One hand not slowing him down

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sometimes the name of a band can make all the difference in the world. It has to be catchy, and something you’ll remember. For the band “3 Hand Jam,” you may be smiling before they even play a note.
“I’ve been into music since I was a kid," said band member Mike Ray.
But, the way he plays may be something you’ve never seen before.
“I was born in Selma and was missing my left hand below the elbow here.”
Growing up with one hand wasn’t easy.
"Elementary school is no fun with one hand. Actually I had a hook. I got picked on but it actually made me a stronger person probably.”
If the other kids could do it, he could too.
“I played basketball and football. When people asked me what position I played I would tell them bench. Not because I only had one arm, I just didn’t have much athletic ability haha.”
Later in life, he still had one big challenge. He could already sing, but he wanted to play the guitar too.
“I just kind of pop it on and it sticks.”
Thanks to a local prosthetic company, his Auburn Tiger attachment has him hitting all the right notes.
“People react to music in a way they don’t react to anything else.”
You can tell Ray has a good sense of humor. The bands name, 3 Hand Jam. He brings one hand, while his partner, Kaleb Jalil, brings two.
“I’m still blown away," said Jalil. "I’m next to him playing and I will catch myself looking over, and his voice is amazing.”
He might be the guy with one hand at the start of a show, but that usually changes.
″We get a lot of stares.," said Ray. "But it usually when we get into it people just forget.”
Making music, not excuses, and he’s working to get better every day in Montgomery out along County Road 12.
