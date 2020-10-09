The 2020 hurricane season breaks a 104-year-old record

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Delta continues generating weather headlines, we’ve once again been reminded that 2020 hasn’t been your typical hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin.
Truly speaking, it’s been anything but typical.
It’s seemingly been record after record after record being broken, with nearly every storm beating the previous “earliest date to form in a season" record.
In fact, every storm this year except Arthur, Bertha and Dolly formed earlier in the season than any previous storm with the same first letter. That means 22 out of 25 -- or an incredible 88% -- of named storms broke a record for early formation!
Let that sink in for a second.
But that’s not the only borderline unbelievable part of this hurricane season. The 25 named storms we’ve recorded is good for the second-most to ever occur in a year, behind only the infamous 2005 season. It’s more than double what we see in an entire year, on average!
If we see three more named storms before this season is over we will break 2005′s record! Those names would be Epsilon, Zeta and for the first time ever, Eta.
With there being a solid 52 days left in the hurricane season as of October 9th, the probability of 2020 being the most active year in history in the Atlantic Basin is very high.
But wait...there’s more!
After hitting Southwest Louisiana, Hurricane Delta will become the 10th named storm to make landfall in the mainland U.S. in 2020. It will join Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Marco, Sally, and Beta.
Not only does that just sound crazy -- it is crazy. Why?
Because the most landfalling named storms to ever hit the U.S. mainland in a year is 9. That record has always seemed very safe and virtually untouchable..
Until 2020, that is.
Of the 10 landfalls, 7 (!) have occurred along the Gulf Coast. Of those 7 storms, Louisiana has been hit 4 times, Texas 2 times and Alabama once. Southwest Louisiana has been hit directly by two of those seven storms -- Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta.
Having two hurricanes hit within 25 miles of each other in the same year is unprecedented considering the entire U.S. averages somewhere between 1 and 2 landfalling hurricanes per year.
So here we are on the 9th day of October with countless records already broken, many records simply obliterated and almost two months left to go in hurricane season 2020.
Phew. **wipes sweat from forehead**
