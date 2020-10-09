Man arrested for shining lights at aircraft in Dale County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Daleville man has been arrested for allegedly shining lights at aircraft operating around Cairns Army Airfield.
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of someone shining a laser and high-powered spotlight at military aircraft on Tuesday.
The DCSO went up in their Aviation Unit. While the DCSO aircraft was on final approach for the airfield the crew was hit with a bright spotlight illuminating the cockpit.
The crew immediately took action and located the suspect behind a house near the airfield. The pilot landed the aircraft as the suspect began to flee on foot. Officers from the aircraft were able to chase the man down and turn him over to other deputies on the ground.
Jacob Moseley was arrested and charged with Obstructing Governmental Operations. He was transported to the Dale County Jail.
The case has been referred to the FAA and FBI for further prosecution.
