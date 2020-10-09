Montgomery County Courthouse extends hours for absentee voting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County voters will get extra hours to drop off their absentee ballots or to vote in person. That’s because the county courthouse is expanding the number of hours it will be open.
The county says the courthouse will have addition hours for absentee voting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12; Saturday, Oct. 17; and Saturday, Oct. 24.
The last day to submit an absentee application is Oct. 29 and it must be returned by hand by 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, which is the day before the election, or mailed and received by noon on election day.
Absentee ballots can be requested by phone at 334-832-1281, online at alabamavotes.gov, or in person at the Montgomery County Courthouse located at 251 S. Lawrence Street.
