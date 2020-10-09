Montgomery man arrested for armed robbery at Hobby Lobby in Opelika

Montgomery man arrested for armed robbery at Hobby Lobby in Opelika
By Olivia Gunn | October 9, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 8:36 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Montgomery man was arrested Friday for armed robbery in Opelika.

The robbery happened October 6 at Hobby Lobby on Enterprise Drive. Jabari White, 23, is charged with first-degree robbery and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

White was booked into the Lee County Jail.

Anyone with additional information about he case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

