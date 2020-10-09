Montgomery Police Department kicks off Faith and Blue Weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faith, family and fun is the theme for National Faith and Blue Weekend.
The Montgomery Police Department kicked off its weekend by playing a friendly softball game against members of True Divine Baptist Church.
“We want to meet you where you are. We want to meet you where you feel safe, where you feel most at home, where you relax more, where you are more trusting and come and show you that we can be trusted as well and that we are faith built as well and our faith may as well be similar to yours,” MPD Cpl. Tina McGriff said.
True Divine’s pastor, Steven Huntley, believes the entire community is spoken to when faith and policing comes together.
“When we are centered in Christ and centered in policing, I believe extra ordinary things happen with the citizens of our community,” Huntley said.
Faith and Blue weekend will continue Saturday with a family and fun day at Church of the Highlands from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.