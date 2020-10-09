Montgomery police officer charged after off-duty domestic violence incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer is facing charges following a domestic violence incident Friday morning.
Ceddria McWilliams, 24, has been charged with second degree domestic violence, first degree criminal mischief, third degree domestic violence, third degree assault and third degree domestic violence-reckless endangerment.
Montgomery police say they responded to a domestic call around 9:11 a.m. in the 100 block of East Salem Drive. McWilliams, who was off duty at the time, was involved in the incident
McWilliams has been relieved of her duty and placed on administrative leave, police said.
