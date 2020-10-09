MPS property tax proposal vote nears

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re getting close to Nov. 3, and we’re not talking about the presidential election, but what’s on the back of that ballot facing Montgomery County voters.
School leaders are pushing for what they consider a much-needed property tax increase for county schools.
“I’m hearing good things," said Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.
“We have a very important decision to make here locally," said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
Supporters say increasing the tax from $10 million to $22 million would bring in an additional $33 million a year for the county school district. They believe the funds would significantly improve the school district in terms of repairing deteriorating buildings and adding academic programs.
“COVID sort of intensified the need to have additional revenues for our schools because you know it would be good if we can crack a window but in some cases we can’t do that because we’ll never get it closed up again," said Moore.
Getting the proposal on the ballot has been a long time coming.
“This is the first time since 1994. This initiative has been up for a vote, and it was not put up on the ballot during the general election at that time,” said Reed.
Reed and Moore acknowledge there are those who probably have reservations.
However, there does not appear to be any organized opposition to the property tax proposal. Since school leaders began pushing the tax proposal, no formal opposition groups have surfaced.
“And I hope the community realizes our wants, needs and desires," Moore said.
“Talk to your friends... your co-workers," Reed said.
If it passes, the average homeowner would pay an additional $150 a year. It wouldn’t take effect until 2023.
The Montgomery County school district has around 28,000 students this fall.
