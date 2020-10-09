Some Gulf State Park public access points reopen to visitors

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WSFA) - Those looking to get away to the beach will now be able to access some of Gulf State Park’s public beach access points.
The Shell Parking Lot, Cotton Bayou beach access, public restrooms and west boardwalk, Romar Beach pathway adjacent to the boardwalks and the Beach Pavilion within the park have reopened, park officials said in a Facebook post. The Cotton Bayou east boardwalk and Romar Beach boardwalks remain closed.
Officials remind visitors to heed beach flags and stay safe.
Gulf Coast beaches reopened on Oct. 2, but access points remained closed. Beaches were closed after Hurricane Sally brought extensive damage.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.