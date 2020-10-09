Terry Saban elected to Stillman College board of Trustees

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The board of trustees at Stillman college has elected three new members and one of them is Alabama head football coach Nick Saban’s wife, Terry Saban.
Saban and the other members, James D anderson and Katie Boyd Britt were announced Thursday and are set to began a three year term on the school’s board.
“I look forward to working with and learning from these three respected professionals. Their commitment to and passion for fostering academic excellence; to providing opportunities for diverse populations; and to unwavering community engagement are well known. I have admired Anderson, Britt, and Saban by reputation for many years. Their appointment broadens the Stillman intellectual base and demonstrates the board’s commitment to the College’s core values,” Dr. Cynthia Warrick, Stillman College President, said.
Anderson has a background in education. Britt became the youngest and first female president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama in January 2019. Terry Saban is a philanthropist, teacher, and Co-founder and CEO of Nick’s Kids Foundation.
