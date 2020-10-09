56th annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee to go virtual

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will look a little different next year.
Organizers say the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday will be held virtually on March 4-7, 2021.
The event will feature interactive workshops, storytelling by Foot Soldiers of the voting rights movement, awards ceremonies, a virtual expo floor and a concert, organizers said.
Principal Coordinator Drew Glover said the theme, “Beyond the Bridge: People Power, Political Power, Economic Power,” will focus on encouraging worldwide conversations about the impact of key moments in history and the need to build on the works of those who paved the way. It will also honor the late U.S. Congressman John Lewis.
“Having the opportunity to modernize the historic event and take it to the global stage will provide access to countless new potential change-makers,” Glover said. “Our focus on developing new leaders and bridging the past with the present allows us to recommit to the struggle to build a better future.”
Glover said the theme also represents the importance of not just celebrating this event in history on its anniversary, but also ensuring that conversations are happening across generations about what it symbolizes.
