Faith and Blue Weekend continues into 2nd day with fun and games

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Faith and Blue Weekend continued Saturday with fun and games at Church of the Highlands.
Kids enjoyed playing games like basketball, ball toss and sack racing against police officers.
“They’re enjoying the competitiveness with law enforcement officers and we’re just having fun all around,” Captain Saba Coleman said.
Coleman hopes the event will have a bigger impact by gaining trust between police and the community.
Parent Jaquese Hawkins says the event shows that police are not an enemy but a help.
“They’re just like us, they’re human beings outside of that uniform,” Hawkins said. “We’re equal it just takes a load off of everything going on and it just shows you a different side of the men and the women in the uniform.”
Faith and Blue weekend will continue Sunday with a virtual worship service at Flatline Church and drive by bar-b-que starting at 2:30pm.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.