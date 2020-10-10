Food for Thought 10/9

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Five Guys Burgers & Fries (7220 Eastchase Pkwy.): 100
Bayou Turkey (6667 Atlanta Hwy.): 99
Chipotle Mexican (2560 Berryhill Rd.): 99
KFC (6808 Atlanta Hwy.): 99
Low Scores
Wing Master (1 W. Fairview Ave.): 81
Priority Items: raw beef, lettuce, tomatoes at improper temperature in cooler; mold in ice machine
Hardee’s (1183 W. South Blvd.): 90
Priority Item: milk at improper temperature in cooler
