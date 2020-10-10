Food for Thought 10/9

Food for Thought 10/9
Food For Thought
By Mark Bullock | October 9, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 11:36 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Five Guys Burgers & Fries (7220 Eastchase Pkwy.): 100

Bayou Turkey (6667 Atlanta Hwy.): 99

Chipotle Mexican (2560 Berryhill Rd.): 99

KFC (6808 Atlanta Hwy.): 99

Low Scores

Wing Master (1 W. Fairview Ave.): 81

Priority Items: raw beef, lettuce, tomatoes at improper temperature in cooler; mold in ice machine

Hardee’s (1183 W. South Blvd.): 90

Priority Item: milk at improper temperature in cooler

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.