Missing Millbrook man found safe in Tennessee

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man who was reported missing earlier this week was found safe.
Millbrook police said Michael Headley, 41, was reported missing on Wednesday. During their investigation, they learned he was in touch with someone on social media, who might’ve picked him up and left Alabama.
Police determined that he was with the person in Manchester, Tennessee.
Throughout Friday night, law enforcement officials in multiple jurisdictions tried to get in touch with Headley but weren’t successful.
Manchester police were able to get in touch with Headley Saturday morning. He was found to be in good health.
Headley has been reunited with family.
