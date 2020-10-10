No. 13 Auburn escapes with 30-28 win over Arkansas

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - After a devastating loss to the Georgia Bulldogs last week, the Auburn Tigers were looking to redeem themselves.
It was a close game at Jordan-Hare stadium, but in the end, the Tigers would come out with a 30-28 win.
The Tigers would finish the game with 446 yards of total offense.
The Tigers would be the first to score in the game. With less than 5 minutes left in the first quarter, Razorbacks punter George Garatan’s punt was blocked by defensive back Jordyn Peters for a touchdown. This would give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
The Tigers would get more points on the board. With 36 seconds left in the first quarter, Anders Carlson would make a 47 yard field goal.
The Tigers were in the lead 10-0 going into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, quarterback Bo Nix would run 15 yards for a touchdown, giving the Tigers a 17-0 lead.
The Razorbacks would gain traction. With 6:24 left in the half, quarterback Feleipe Franks would find to wide receiver Mike Woods for a four yard touchdown.
Arkansas would get more points on the board. With less than 3 minutes in the first half, Franks would connect with wide receiver De’Vion Warren for a seven yard touchdown. The Razorbacks would go for a two-point conversion, but failed.
The Tigers would take a 20-12 lead heading into halftime.
The Razorbacks would add more points on the board in the third quarter. Franks would make a pass to running back Trelon Smith for five yard touchdown. Arkansas would attempt another two-point conversion and fail.
The Tigers were still in the lead 20-18.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Auburn would get their third touchdown when Nix would connect with wide receiver Anthony Schwartz for 17 yards, putting them in a 27-18 yard lead.
However, the Razorbacks would get more points on the board when Kicker A.J. Reed made a 23 yard field goal.
With less than 6 minutes left in the game, Franks found Warren for a 30 yard touchdown. The Razorbacks were in the lead 28-27.
There were less than three minutes left in the game, and Carlson would attempt a 34 yard field goal. He missed.
However, with less then 2 minutes, the Tigers would escape with a victory when Carlson would make a 39-yard field goal.
Nix would finish with 187 passing yard and one touchdown.
The Razorbacks would finish the game with 421 yards of total offense.
The Tigers will head to Columbia to face the South Carolina Gamecocks next Saturday with kick at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.