Troy secures win in home opener against Texas State

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - In its home opener, the Troy Trojans would secure a win against the Texas State Bobcats.
The Trojans took care of business Saturday with 488 yards of total offense. Troy’s defense would hold Texas State to only 254 total yards of offense.
The Bobcats would strike first when kicker Seth Keller made a 38 yard field goal. This put Texas State in the lead 3-0.
But, the Trojans would strike back. With a little over two minutes left in the first quarter, quarterback Gunner Watson would find wide receiver Reggie Todd for a 30 yard touchdown.
The Trojans were carrying the lead 6-3 into the second quarter, and Watson was only getting started.
With less than five minutes into the second quarter, Watson would connect with Todd again for a 19 yard touchdown, giving the Trojans a 13-3 lead.
Watson was heating up. With 7:22 left in the first half, he would find Kaylon Geiger for a 38 yard touchdown, extending the Trojans lead 20-3.
This would be Watson’s third touchdown pass of the day.
The Trojans would get more points on the board when kicker Evan Legassey made a 45 yard field goal.
The Trojans would take a 23-3 lead going into halftime.
The Bobcats would get their first touchdown of the game in the third quarter when quarterback Brady McBride would throw to tight end Blake Aragon for a four yard touchdown.
The Trojans would add more points to the board. Watson would find wide receiver Tray Eafford for an 11-yard touchdown with only 3:19 left in the third quarter.
Troy was going into the 4th quarter with a 30-10 lead.
Troy would get one more touchdown. With 9:17 left in the game, running back B.J. Smith would find the endzone for a two yard touchdown.
The Bobcats would show they do not leave without a fight. With 38 seconds left in the game, running back Jahmyl Jeter would run for a six yard touchdown.
The Trojans would come out on top 37-17.
Troy will face Eastern Kentucky next Saturday with kick at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.