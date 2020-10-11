Alabama comes out on top 63-48 in back and forth battle against the Rebels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The SEC season showdown continued for number 2 Alabama and the Ole Miss rebels in Oxford today and boy was it a show. Each possession was an explosion of offense, riddled with creative play calling and unbelievable yardage on the ground and in the air for both the Tide and the Rebels. Neither defense is able to keep up and crucial third and fourth down conversions, plus every minute that ticked off the clock drove this game until the very end.
The Rebels tempo is quick on the opening drive, finding the endzone in under a minute after a total of 69 passing yards in the first two plays.
The Tide offense returns the favor blasting through the 85 yards between them and the goal line and evening up the score 7-7.
It’s the start of a grueling back and forth.
Just as the Tide was prepared to slip it over the goal line and upset the tie, Najee Harris suffers the first fumble of his career.
Ole Miss almost comes up short on the resulting possession after a penalty puts them at 3rd and 21. But in an unusual tearing open of the Bama D. Jerrion Ealy makes a 22 yard run and when they go for it on 4th down, they come up with the TD two plays later.
Ole Miss would go 4-4 on 4th down conversions against Alabama, a testament to Lane Kiffin’s aggressive play calling.
The assertiveness on offense was unrelenting, crumbling the defense on both sides.
The Rebels would go on to rack up 647 yards. The Tide, a total of 723 yds.
It was neck and neck yet again in the 4th quarter.
It seemed the clock would call the game. Head coach Lane Kiffin calls an onside punt early in the fourth, revealing his doubt that the rebel defense could stop the Tide. He was right. The on side kicked failed. Bama recovered and had a TD in 1:31 seconds.
The rebels seemed fatigued as the 4th quarter moved on. They began settling for field goals as the Tide kept finding the endzone.
The final score came out to 63-48 Alabama.
Najee Harris had 23 carries for a total of 206 yards and 5 TD’s.
Mac Jones’s confidence in the pocket was unwavering. He finished with 417 passing yds and 2 TD’s
Alabama will face Georgia next week at home.
