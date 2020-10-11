2 Chainz to perform free concert for ASU student

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of Alabama State University’s most famous students is returning to perform a free concert for students.
Rapper 2 Chainz will be performing in the ASU stadium Monday night, ASU officials announced. This is the first concert to ever be held on the football field.
“We are so excited to welcome 2 Chainz home to ASU and to be able to provide this concert just for our students,” said Jennifer Anderson, the University’s director of Development and the event’s organizer. “He wanted to do this for his fellow Hornets as a way of giving back to the University that he loves so much.”
Anderson said the event will be following safety protocols due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The concert will not be open to the general public.
“These protocols were developed for the University’s commencement ceremonies that will take place in November, so we’re able to implement them for the concert. Those plans include social distancing and temperature screenings; and of course, everyone must wear masks when entering the stadium and throughout the performance,” Anderson said.
