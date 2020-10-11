Livestream: First United Methodist Church of Montgomery worship service

Livestream: First United Methodist Church of Montgomery worship service
First United Methodist Church of Montgomery, AL (Source: First United Methodist Church of Montgomery)
By WSFA Staff | October 9, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 11:05 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Sunday mornings WSFA 12 News broadcasts First United Methodist Church of Montgomery’s worship service at 11 a.m.

This Sunday’s service is being pre-empted on TV because of NBC programming.

There are still several ways for you watch FUMC’s worship service live.

The services are available at 8:45 and 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and online at the links below:

The church is also holding in-person worship. Registration is required due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.