New “Super Dog” sculpture unveiled at Rotary Park

“Making this park the very best it can be, so that people use it more. And already, it’s full of life. In the morning, people are bringing their dogs here. And, I can’t wait on a nicer day to have have this “RP Super Dog!” behind us have people taking their photo with it, hash tagging “RP Super Dog!” and really just enjoying all the good things that downtown Montgomery has,” said Montgomery Senior Development Manager Lois Cortell.