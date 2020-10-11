New “Super Dog” sculpture unveiled at Rotary Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new sculpture was unveiled at Rotary Park Sunday afternoon.
The “RP Super Dog!” was presented during the Bark in the Park event. The piece was commissioned by the City of Montgomery.
Alabama-based artist June Corley created the sculpture.
The rotary club says that it’s one of many improvements to come, aiming to make the park a better place for pets and their owners.
“Making this park the very best it can be, so that people use it more. And already, it’s full of life. In the morning, people are bringing their dogs here. And, I can’t wait on a nicer day to have have this “RP Super Dog!” behind us have people taking their photo with it, hash tagging “RP Super Dog!” and really just enjoying all the good things that downtown Montgomery has,” said Montgomery Senior Development Manager Lois Cortell.
The Montgomery Humane Society was also in attendance with adoptable dogs.
