Shower chances linger today, but lots of sunshine returns for the workweek

Shower chances linger today, but lots of sunshine returns for the workweek
7 Day (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Lee Southwick | October 11, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 10:24 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The remnants of Delta are still impacting our weather today! Off-and-on showers are possible throughout the day. It will not be a washout, but it will be a good idea to keep an umbrella nearby!

Showers are possible off-and-on Sunday
Showers are possible off-and-on Sunday (Source: WSFA 12 News)

There is no severe weather threat today.

Showers will taper off tonight, and rain chances will come to an end.

By Monday afternoon, the sun will come out! Sunshine will then linger through the workweek and temperatures will warm into the 80s.

7 Day
7 Day (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Thursday night, a cold front will move through our area. It will bring cooler, fall-like temperatures for Friday and the weekend!

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.