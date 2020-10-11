Shower chances linger today, but lots of sunshine returns for the workweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The remnants of Delta are still impacting our weather today! Off-and-on showers are possible throughout the day. It will not be a washout, but it will be a good idea to keep an umbrella nearby!
There is no severe weather threat today.
Showers will taper off tonight, and rain chances will come to an end.
By Monday afternoon, the sun will come out! Sunshine will then linger through the workweek and temperatures will warm into the 80s.
Thursday night, a cold front will move through our area. It will bring cooler, fall-like temperatures for Friday and the weekend!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.