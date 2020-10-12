Auburn University senior elected mayor of Camp Hill, Ala.

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn University student can now add ‘mayor’ to his resume before graduating college.
Senior Messiah Williams-Cole has been elected the mayor of Camp Hill, Alabama, a small town in Tallapoosa County.
The 21-year-old defeated incumbent Mayor Ezell Woodyard-Smith in last week’s runoff election with 62% of the vote.
“More than anything, I’m excited,” Williams-Cole said. “Just knowing I have the position I have and the chance to have an input in my town, it’s overwhelming in a sense. It’s overwhelming to know you have so many ways you can effect change that it’s hard to get your mind around it.”
Williams-Cole is an interdisciplinary studies major in Auburn University’s College of Liberal Arts set to graduate in May 2021.
He will officially take over as mayor on Nov. 2.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.