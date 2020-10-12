Body found in Butler County identified

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have identified the person who was found dead a few weeks ago in Butler County.
Sheriff Danny Bond says the body has been identified as Antonio Simmons.
Simmons was in his early thirties and shot multiple times.
A passerby discovered the body on a dirt road off Highway 50 going towards the Honoraville community.
“We have an idea of what we think transpired. We’ve had several stories come out, street talk. We want to make sure we get the correct one before we say a whole lot on that," Bond said.
Bond says they have some leads in the case, and it’s the only unsolved homicide case in Butler County this year.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.