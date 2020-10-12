Garrett Coliseum property officially transferred to City of Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After more than a decade of work, the City of Montgomery officially owns the Garrett Coliseum.
Officials say they got the deed for the 112 acres of land last week, and the Alabama National Fair is the first big event on the grounds since.
Leaders have plans in the works for a $20 million renovation.
“We got commitments now from several different groups for a good bit of money to remodel the whole facility,” said Montgomery City Council President Charles Jinright. “We’ll be doing things with the barn, air condition the facility so we’ll have concerts back here again at any time of the year, heating and air conditioning, new lighting system, new sound system, new entrances, new parking lot. It’s going to be nice.”
Leaders say we can expect to see work start sometime in April, if not a little before.
