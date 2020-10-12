Many don’t see a drop of rain for at least a week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready for a week of rain-free and mostly sunny weather?! After the rainy, dreary and breezy weekend we just endured it seems fitting we don’t have a drop of rain in the forecast through at least next Sunday!
While it will remain dry, we will actually have two cold fronts push through over the course of the next five days.
The first comes through tonight into early Tuesday morning, with the second coming through Thursday night. Before we get to those, let’s talk about today’s forecast! It will be a 50/50 day with mainly cloudy and muggy conditions through this morning courtesy of the slow departure of the remnants of Delta.
It will stay muggy into the afternoon and evening as well, but the clouds are expected to break after 12 p.m. -- giving way to a gorgeous second half of the day. Highs will range from near 90 in West Alabama to perhaps only the upper 70s in parts of East Alabama (Auburn, Opelika, Valley, La Fayette, Alex City areas).
Then comes that cold front late tonight. There will be increase in clouds with it, but no rain. Temperatures will likely fall into the lower and middle 60s along and north of U.S. 80 with a refreshing feel to the air by sunrise Tuesday.
Highs will only make it into the upper 70s behind the front on Tuesday with plenty of afternoon sunshine.
A brief warm-up for Wednesday and Thursday will occur ahead of our second cold front set to move through Thursday night. Highs should make it into the lower and perhaps middle 80s both afternoons under mostly sunny skies. It will be slightly more humid, but certainly nothing like where we’ve been over the last several days.
That cold front will also come through dry, but it will have a much more substantial impact on our temperatures. There will be no rebounding into the 80s behind that front come Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
In fact, highs may fall shy of 70 degrees both Friday and Saturday despite plenty of sunshine! During the overnight hours, temps will fall below 50 both Friday night and Saturday night.
We may make a run at the chilliest night of the season Friday night with mid-40s looking likely!
Regarding rain -- well, there simply is none in the forecast. Enjoy the sunshine, y’all!
