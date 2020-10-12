Meet and greets set for 6 Autauga County superintendent finalists

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County residents are being invited to meet and greet the finalists looking to become their next school system superintendent.
The events, being hosted by the county board of education and the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce, will give residents a chance to see the six finalists, which a search committee narrowed from a field of 36.
The finalists include:
- Dr. Greg DeJarnett with the Alabama State Department of Education
- Dr. Michelle Eller with Chickasaw City Schools
- Dr. Tim Guinn with Russellville City Schools
- Dr. Penny Johnson of Lagrange, Georgia
- Timothy Tidmore of Albertville City Schools
- Lee Willis of Morgan County
The meet and greet will be held during three different sessions, each from 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 12, 15, and 19. Each session will include two of the six candidates and will take place in the Prattville High School Cafeteria, located at 1315 Upper Kingston Road.
Following each event, the public can attend as the two finalists are interviewed for the position.
Social distancing guidelines will be enforced during the events and masks will be required.
The previous system leader, Spence Agee, was elected to the position but decided not to run for re-election. His term expires on Dec. 31. Under state law, the board now has the power to appoint the superintendent.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.