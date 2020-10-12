Suspects sought in Montgomery robbery investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department needs help identifying some suspects in connection to a robbery investigation.
The robbery was on Oct. 4, in the 2000 block of Eastern Boulevard. The details of the robbery were not released.
If you can help identify anyone in the pictures above, call the police at 334-625-2832. Refer to case number 2020-00204773.
You man also call the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP as well as using their P3-tips app.
