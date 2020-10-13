Around 858 grams of marijuana seized in Alex City bust, investigators say

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallapoosa County drug agents arrested a man on multiple charges Tuesday.
The sheriff’s department says the narcotics task force conducted an investigation at a home in Alexander City. Investigators say they found approximately 858 grams of marijuana, 84 grams of THC dab wax, THC vape capsules and a .45-caliber pistol.
Christopher Landon Burch, 30, was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The task force has been receiving information for about illegal distribution of marijuana and dab in this case for about six months, according to the sheriff’s department.
Further arrests are expected as this investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.