Conviction upheld in deadly Montgomery drag racing case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed the convictions of one of the suspects in a deadly drag racing wreck from 2017.
The appeals court has upheld he convictions for Ladarius Orlando Laffitte, 30, of reckless murder and two counts of first-degree assault.
Laffitte was convicted in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Sept. 25, 2019, for the reckless murder of Ashley Perkins and first-degree assault for injuries to two others.
Marshall says the evidence at trial showed that on May 14, 2017, Laffitte was drag racing on Vaughn Road in Montgomery when he hit the victims' vehicle as they were making a turn into a gas station. It was later determined that Laffitte was driving 144 mph two seconds before he hit the victims' vehicle.
Marshall says the crash split the victims’ vehicle two, killing Perkins almost instantly and inflicting serious injuries on the other passengers.
Furthermore, evidence at trial indicated that Laffitte also did not have his headlights on at the time.
Laffitte was sentenced to 139 years total imprisonment for his three convictions. He sought to have his convictions reversed on appeal.
