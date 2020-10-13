Montgomery shooting suspect in custody after ‘brief standoff’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a “brief standoff” with officers, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed.
Police were called to the 2200 block of West Fairview Avenue around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
MPD said his injuries are considered life threatening.
Officers determined the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Hercules Street.
“After a brief standoff, an adult male suspect turned himself in and was taken into custody without incident,” a police spokesperson said.
Charges are pending. The name of the suspect hasn’t been released.
