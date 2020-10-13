MPD officer arrested last week had baby in vehicle when she crashed into another, affidavit says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer had her 10-month-old child inside a vehicle when she crashed it into another vehicle during a domestic violence incident last week, according to court documents.
Ceddria McWilliams, 24, was arrested Friday and charged with second degree domestic violence-first degree criminal mischief, third degree domestic violence-third degree assault and third degree domestic violence-reckless endangerment. Second degree domestic violence is a felony. The other two charges are misdemeanors.
Court documents indicate the incident happened between 8 and 9 a.m. Friday.
McWilliams was reportedly driving her former boyfriend’s Mitsubishi Lancer and intentionally hit her own Jeep Patriot. Their 10-month-old son was inside the Mitsubishi with her.
After the crash, McWilliams got out of the vehicle, and hit the victim on his side with a baseball bat, according to the court documents.
“The victim held the defendant to stop her from swinging, at which point the defendant bit the victim on the left side of his chest, causing minor bruises,” the court documents stated.
McWilliams then allegedly got inside the victim’s Mitsubishi and hit the Jeep again.
She then got inside the Jeep and left the scene, the documents state.
McWilliams was off duty at the time of the incident. She was relieved of her duty and placed on administrative leave, an MPD spokesperson said.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.