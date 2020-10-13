Some Montgomery teachers protest in-person teaching decision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An estimated 60 teachers with the Montgomery Public Schools system led a protest at the MPS Central Office Tuesday on the first day of in-person learning for the school district.
Around 300 teachers said they wouldn’t be in the classroom due to lack of planning and safety for both educators and students across the district.
The protest comes as many students returned to the classroom for the first time this semester despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The teachers who participated said MPS doesn’t have a plan and contend face-to-face teaching settings are not safe.
“This is hard not going to work because we work all the time," said one teacher. "We do not have a concrete plan. We have an outline but then we have to fill it in. How in the world am I going to sit at my desk and teach kids online and teach a classroom full of students?”
Organizers say they weren’t given an option to teach in person or virtually and say some are undergoing chemotherapy treatments and have immune issues.
“No plan, no personnel,” one protester’s sign read.
While the estimate on the number of teachers taking part is about 300, a firm number on how many teachers called in for the day and how many are taking leave due to health issues presented by in-person learning was not immediately available.
EDITOR’S NOTE: We’ve updated the first sentence of this story to indicate approximately 60 protested at the Central Office, not 300. About 300 were expected to call out of work for the day in protest.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.