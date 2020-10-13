String of Prattville vehicle burglaries under investigation

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to find those responsible for multiple Prattville area vehicle burglaries.
The police department says the crimes happened throughout the city, including one incident around 2 a.m. Saturday. In that incident two unknown suspects attempted to get into two vehicles parked in the driveway of a home on McQueen Smith Road.
The suspects, whom authorities believe are involved in other break-ins that night, were frightened away because of a motion-activated camera system.
Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips can lead to a cash reward.
