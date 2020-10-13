Wetumpka storage facility burglary under investigation

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A storage facility burglary is under investigation by Wetumpka police.
The incident happened at Storage World on Highway 231 on Sept. 3 and took place between 1:20 and 2:15 a.m.
Police say their investigation found that the suspect or suspects broke into storage units as well as stored RVs and boats stealing multiple items including a fusion amp from a boat, marine stereo, several fishing poles, and a wake board.
Investigators say surveillance video shows an SUV crossover, possibly a gray or light blue Volkswagen, entered the storage facility at 1:19 a.m. and fled at a high rate of speed at 2:13 a.m.
Anyone with information that could help solve this case should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips could lead to a cash reward.
