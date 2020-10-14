13 Ala. counties, Poarch Band of Creek Indians now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s office issued an update on Hurricane Sally recovery efforts Wednesday.
A total of 13 counties and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians are now able to apply to FEMA for assistance.
This comes after President Donald Trump’s Sept. 20 disaster declaration for Alabama being amended to provide FEMA Public Assistance to Barbour, Butler, Clarke, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Geneva, Houston and Pike counties, as well as the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.
Previously, that assistance was limited to Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia and Mobile counties. Those four had previously been declared eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.
“As Alabama continues to recover following the devastating impacts from Hurricane Sally, I am pleased to continue working with FEMA to provide the necessary assistance to our citizens. I encourage Alabamians in these 13 counties to take advantage of this relief and again thank President Trump and his Administration for their continued support and partnership,” Ivey said in a statement.
Public Assistance is FEMA’s largest disaster grant program. Eligible state, county and local governments, as well as certain private nonprofits, may be reimbursed for no less than 75 percent of disaster-related expenses.
Eligible expenses may include debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or restoration of public facilities such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment, public utilities, parks and recreational facilities.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
