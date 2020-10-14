Arrest made in 1 of 2 Tuskegee homicides from Tuesday

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in one of two homicide investigations opened Tuesday in Tuskegee.
The Tuskegee Police Department says Quantavious Jackson, 24, was taken into custody as he was attempting to flee on foot the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of Crenshaw Circle.
The victim is identified only as a 26-year-old man. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.
Jackson is now being held at the Macon County Detention Facility on a murder charge.
The second homicide investigation was opened Tuesday in the 1500 block of Ashdale Road.
Tuskegee Police confirmed the victim, a 24-year-old man, died after being shot multiple times by an unknown person.
Both homicide cases are still under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
