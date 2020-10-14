Bibb Graves’ name removed from residence hall at ASU

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University officials said the university has removed Bibb Graves' name from a residence hall on campus.
Two employees with ASU’s Physical Plant removed the name from the residence hall Wednesday. The hall has been a central location on the campus since 1928.
“This is something that we have planned to do for several months,” said ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “I established a committee to research the names that are on our buildings to determine those who were closely associated with racist organizations, such as the Ku Klux Klan. Bibb Graves was a Klan leader at one point, so the decision was made to remove his name from the building.”
University officials said the removal of Graves' name follows a unanimous vote by the ASU Board of Trustees to change the name of the residence hall.
“This is the first step. We will now begin the process of selecting the appropriate name to be placed on the Bell Tower building,” said Ross. “Many of our alumni have asked for this to happen. It was a topic of discussion as far back as my days as GA president. I am proud that we are able to make this happen during my tenure as President of the University.”
Graves was an Alabama governor in the 1920s and 30s. He was also part of the Ku Klux Klan.
