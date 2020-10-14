‘Beef Up the Blood Supply Week' underway in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’d like to give some blood and enjoy some great Alabama Beef, there are several blood drives going on all over the state through Friday.
One of those drives happens Thursday at the Alabama Cattleman’s Association office off South Bainbridge Street in downtown Montgomery from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can sign up on the LifeSouth Facebook page.
You can also check bamabeef.org or lifesouth.org to find the drive closest to you.
The drive, called the “Beef Up the Blood Supply Week,” is part of the Cattleman’s Association’s efforts to celebrate October being beef month in Alabama.
Organizers say those who donate blood can grab a burger that will be cooked up during the lunch hours on those day and there are also vouchers for them to get a good steak or a good burger wherever they are.
Beef is $2.5 billion industry in Alabama and spans across all 67 counties.
