City of Opelika to hold multi-company hiring event Nov. 6

The event will be at the Opelika Sportsplex from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Participants are asked to enter the event based on their last name. Last names starting with A-M can attend from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Central. Last names starting with N-Z can attend from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Central.