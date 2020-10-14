City of Opelika to hold multi-company hiring event Nov. 6

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is holding a multi-company hiring event Friday, November 6.
Opelika employers will be offering more than 200 available positions the day of the hiring event.
There will be many career opportunities that will be offered during the event including:
- Production and operations
- Electricians
- Maintenance
- Healthcare
- Engineering
- Sales representatives
- Quality control
- Customer service
A few of the participating employers include:
- West Fraser
- Hanwha
- Anfi
- Walmart Distribution Center
- Cumberland
- Pharmavite
- Golden State Foods
- Yongsan
- APR-Dinan
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Mando
Most positions will be full-time offerings with benefits.
"This event is perfect for anyone looking to find an opportunity to start their career right here in Opelika,” said Ali Rauch, President of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.
The event will be at the Opelika Sportsplex from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Participants are asked to enter the event based on their last name. Last names starting with A-M can attend from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Central. Last names starting with N-Z can attend from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Central.
Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced and temperatures will be monitored.
For more information, please contact the Opelika Chamber of Commerce at 334-745-4861.
