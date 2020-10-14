EJI Legacy Museum reopening with new exhibits, COVID-19 safeguards

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Equal Justice Initiative is reopening the Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration. The museum will have new COVID-19 safeguards along with some new exhibits.
EJI announced that the Legacy Museum is also reopening with free admission.
Visitors will be required to wear masks and submit to temperature checks. The number of visitors has been reduced to 25% capacity to facilitate social distancing.
Ultraviolet filters have also been installed throughout the space.
EJI has announced some new exhibits to go along with the reopening. One such display honors the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
A new exhibit on the Transatlantic Slave Trade is now open at EJI’s Legacy Pavilion and will run until Nov. 30. It features new sculptures by artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo, whose sculpture on enslavement, Nkyinkyim Installation, can be seen at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.
“Slavery in the North has not received the attention it should,” said EJI director Bryan Stevenson. “Many coastal communities in the North and Mid-Atlantic region of the United States were built around human trafficking and the commerce generated by the enslaving and selling people. This history has a legacy that has not been acknowledged and this exhibit is an effort to address this silence.”
The Legacy Museum and Legacy Pavilion are open Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Timed entry tickets are required.
The National Memorial for Peace and Justice is also open Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Special nighttime visits continue on Saturdays from 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Beginning on Nov. 7, the memorial will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
You can get tickets online or at the ticket office in the Legacy Pavilion at 400 N. Court St.
Pannie-George’s Kitchen will host its inaugural Leadership Academy Celebration at the Legacy Pavilion on Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. This is to honor the winners of the Chef and Leadership Academy Competition. The event is open to the public.
