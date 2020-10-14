Elmore Co. Public Schools confirms 9 students, 3 employees with COVID-19

By WSFA Staff | October 14, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 8:30 PM

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County Public Schools has confirmed the latest COVID-19 cases in the system.

As of Wednesday, nine students and three employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases are scattered among eight schools.

The following locations reported COVID-19 cases Wednesday:

  • Coosada Elementary School: 1 student
  • Airport Road- 1 staff member
  • Millbrook Middle School- 1 student
  • Stanhope-Elmore High School: 2 students
  • Holtville Middle School: 1 student
  • Holtville High School: 1 student
  • Wetumpka Elementary School: 1 staff member
  • Wetumpka Middle School: 2 students, 1 staff member

