Hot pair of days before even stronger fall front arrives

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This morning is a bit different than where we’ve been of late with temperatures starting in the upper 40s to lower 50s under clear skies. We can thank Tuesday’s fall frontal passage for the shot of refreshing air!
It won’t last, though, with highs heading for the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny and the humidity will stay comfortable.
Tonight won’t be as cool with lows likely hovering in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Another toasty day is on the way Thursday with high temperatures once again well into the 80s for most. A few clouds are expected, but there will be more sun than clouds overall. The humidity will remain tolerable.
Then comes the second fall cold front of the week by Friday morning...
That will increase cloud cover Thursday night into Friday, but will not bring any rain or thunderstorms. And even with the increase in clouds, there will be some sun on Friday. You’ll notice the temperature difference with highs only in the upper 60s northwest of Montgomery to the middle 70s in Southeast Alabama.
Friday night is still shaping up to be the chilliest of the next week in the middle to upper 40s under clear skies.
Sunshine will dominate the weekend with fall-like temperatures in the lower 70s Saturday and pushing the upper 70s by Sunday afternoon. It doesn’t get much better this time of year in Central Alabama!
Forecast models are changing their tune just a bit heading into next week in regards to temperatures. As opposed to maintaining the cool air mass we will have in place this weekend, models now suggest a warm-up back into the 80s both Monday and Tuesday.
Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a slight uptick in humidity, but it won’t be anything overly high by any means! Rain chances are not zero, but they are still at or below 20% both Monday and Tuesday.
