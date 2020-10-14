Joy to Life Foundation to take breast cancer screenings statewide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An expansion of breast cancer screenings to women on a statewide level will soon become a reality in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Joy to Life Foundation are set to announce the expansion efforts Wednesday morning.
The foundation will provide funds through the Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program and will help prevent an interruption of services and allow as many women as possible to receive life-saving cancer screenings.
The news conference announcing the expansion will be attended by Joy and Richard Blondhiem and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
The Joy to Life Foundation is named for founder Joy Blondhiem, a breast cancer survivor and screening advocate.
