Montgomerians give feedback on proposed civilian review board

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steven Reed’s proposed new civilian review board got its first community feedback on Tuesday.
The board would examine complaints about the behavior of Montgomery police and then make recommendations to the mayor or police chief on how to address those issues.
Community organizers and activist asked for community involvement and engagement when they met with Mayor Reed on June 5. Many like what the mayor is doing but are not satisfied with the current proposal.
Capital Heights residents say they want to know how the 13 people for the proposed review board will be chosen. Some at Tuesday’s forum also believe that the five-year term limit is too long and an application process should be made available for those interested in joining.
“We need everybody at the table,” resident Karen Jones said. “The city has not even unfolded a table because the city did not do what they said they told us to do.”
Many called for more open forums to happen with the mayor and police chief.
“I have questions that I want to ask them, and I want to be able to get those questions answered within the community,” resident Minister Felecia Bell said.
Residents asked for transparency but most of all they hope the board represents the people of Montgomery.
“I just hope the mayor and the city council, I hope they dig deep down in their hearts and do the right thing because a lot of people have been misused by this system,” resident William Boyd said. “I just hope now that in 2020 that there’s a change about to take place in Montgomery, Alabama.”
The next step is to present those notes at the city council meeting during the open comment portion of the meeting.
