Montgomery fire crews extinguish structure fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
District Fire Chief Quentin Burke said the fire happened in the 4100 block of Denton Drive. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the front.
Burke said crews were able to extinguish the fire. It was confined with no extension to other residents.
One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene, Burke said. No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.