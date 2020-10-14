Opelika police investigating string of business burglaries

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police say they believe five recent burglaries committed at businesses are related.
Police say that five burglaries, four of which were committed on the same street, were committed at businesses on Oct. 13.
Four of the five burglaries were committed at auto sales business or auto shops. The fifth took place at a boutique, according to police reports.
Three of the auto business burglaries and the boutique burglary took place in the 1400 block of 2nd Ave. The fifth burglary took place at an auto business in the 1400 block of Gateway Dr.
After an initial investigation, police determined that all five were connected.
There is no word at this time on any potential suspects.
